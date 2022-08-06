Senator Ibikunle Amosun has been caught in another serious controversy but time with his political party APC

Earlier on Saturday, August 6, the former governor accused his successor of rigging the election that brought him to power

This allegation, however, did not go down well with the ruling party, APC in which the duo are bought members

Ogun, Abeokuta - The Ogun state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is poised for an imminent crisis following the reincarnation of an aging feud between the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, and the ex-governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Earlier on Saturday, August 6, Legit.ng reported that Senator Amosun accused the incumbent governor of being a product of electoral fraud which led to his emergence as governor of the state.

The Ogun state chapter of the APC has urged Governor Dapo Abiodun to remain focused on the affairs of the state and avoid unnecessary distractions. Photo: Governor Dapo Abiodun

Source: Twitter

However, the Ogun state block of the APC did not find the comments and allegations of Senator Amosun funny as the party issued a statement lambasting the serving lawmaker.

As reported by Punch newspaper, the APC, via a statement issued by its spokesperson, Tunde Oladunjoye, said Amosun needed prayer.

As contained in the statement the APC described the comments of the lawmaker as “an after-lunch belching of a man suffering from political amnesia and loneliness.”

APC debunks rigging allegations against Governor Abiodun

The APC said the comments of Senator Amosun carry no ounce of truth as he has claimed.

The party stated that Governor Abiodun's victory in the 2019 gubernatorial polls was won fairly and squarely and was attested to by other candidates who competed in the elections.

The statement reads,

“There is absolute no truth in the specious utterance of the former governor who is obviously still sulking from the electoral defeat of his surrogate party in 2019.

“Our party and candidate not only won fair and square, the victory of Prince Dapo Abiodun was also attested to by his co-contestants, many of whom later joined APC and are still in APC."

As contained in the statement, the APC said Senator Amosun is still pained by the outcome of the result which unfortunately didn't go in his favour and that of his candidate with which he was floating at the time.

The APC said Governor Abiodun remains focused on the affairs of the state and will not be distracted by any petty attempt to make him lose focus on the affairs of the state.

The APC further urged Governor Abiodun to remain focused on ensuring that he delivers his mandate and promises to the people of Ogun state.

“While commending Governor Dapo Abiodun for his giant strides since assumption of office, we urge him to remain focused on continuous delivery of the dividends of democracy for which Ogun people elected him; and not to join issues with sore losers," the statement concluded.

Insecurity: Ogun reveals how Amotekun will repel terrorists’ attacks

Meanwhile, the Ogun state government has disclosed that the Amotekun corps in the state are manning the state forests against any terrorist attack.

Governor Dapo Abiodun's special adviser on public communication, Remi Hazzan, said the Amotekun corps while the police are gathering intelligence.

Hazzan was reacting to a report that some terrorists are planning to attack some states across the country.

Source: Legit.ng