The Lagos state governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adeniran, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the electoral act into law.

Adeniran, who is also known as Jandor, in a one-on-one interview with Vanguard, said this when reacting to a question relating to the preparation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2023 election.

Osun, Ekiti elections are credible - PDP guber aspirant

He cited the Osun and Ekiti state governorship elections, noting that it shows that elections are now being won at the polling units, and their results can’t be upturned anywhere anymore.

“I will take you back to when President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Electoral Act 2022 into Law. I commended him for signing the death warrants of APC in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos State.”

He added that the electoral act as amended has shown that lazy politicians can no longer win an election in Lagos state.

He expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos will cease to exist after 2023, and he will be the next governor.

He added that INEC has done well so far, especially with the introduction of electronic transfer of results and accreditation.

