Full List of Candidates Who Will Be Contesting Against Governor Sanwo-Olu in 2023

by  Bada Yusuf

No less than 15 candidates will be challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the 2023 Lagos state governorship election.

16 of the 18 political parties have been cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission to contest the governorship seat where Sanwo-Olu is seeking re-election.

According to the list published by the commission, below is the list of those going for the governorship election:

  1. Sanwo-Olu - APC
  2. Olajide Abdulazeez Adeniran - PDP
  3. Dickson Olaogun - Accord Party
  4. Balogun Abdurazaq - AA
  5. Olayiwola Olajide - AAC
  6. Dohert Adesina - ADC
  7. Bamidele Ishola - ADP
  8. Kupoliyi Funmilayo - APM
  9. Awamaridi Ifagbemi - LP
  10. Jim-Kamal Olarewaju - NNPP
  11. Braithwaite Akinwunmi - NRM
  12. Uthman Olakunle - SDP
  13. Ajayi Adebayo - YPP
  14. Adenipe Adekunle - ZLP
  15. Adeyimi Abiola - APP
  16. Oluwo Olawale - BP

