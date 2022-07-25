Full List of Candidates Who Will Be Contesting Against Governor Sanwo-Olu in 2023
by Bada Yusuf
No less than 15 candidates will be challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the 2023 Lagos state governorship election.
16 of the 18 political parties have been cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission to contest the governorship seat where Sanwo-Olu is seeking re-election.
According to the list published by the commission, below is the list of those going for the governorship election:
- Sanwo-Olu - APC
- Olajide Abdulazeez Adeniran - PDP
- Dickson Olaogun - Accord Party
- Balogun Abdurazaq - AA
- Olayiwola Olajide - AAC
- Dohert Adesina - ADC
- Bamidele Ishola - ADP
- Kupoliyi Funmilayo - APM
- Awamaridi Ifagbemi - LP
- Jim-Kamal Olarewaju - NNPP
- Braithwaite Akinwunmi - NRM
- Uthman Olakunle - SDP
- Ajayi Adebayo - YPP
- Adenipe Adekunle - ZLP
- Adeyimi Abiola - APP
- Oluwo Olawale - BP
Source: Legit.ng