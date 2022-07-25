No less than 15 candidates will be challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the 2023 Lagos state governorship election.

16 of the 18 political parties have been cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission to contest the governorship seat where Sanwo-Olu is seeking re-election.

According to the list published by the commission, below is the list of those going for the governorship election:

Sanwo-Olu - APC Olajide Abdulazeez Adeniran - PDP Dickson Olaogun - Accord Party Balogun Abdurazaq - AA Olayiwola Olajide - AAC Dohert Adesina - ADC Bamidele Ishola - ADP Kupoliyi Funmilayo - APM Awamaridi Ifagbemi - LP Jim-Kamal Olarewaju - NNPP Braithwaite Akinwunmi - NRM Uthman Olakunle - SDP Ajayi Adebayo - YPP Adenipe Adekunle - ZLP Adeyimi Abiola - APP Oluwo Olawale - BP

Source: Legit.ng