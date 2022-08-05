Ex-CBN governor and ex-Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has lambasted politicians for their failure to salvage the current state of Nigeria

Sanusi said political office holders at the helm of affairs are to be blamed for the terrible state of the country

He stated that the challenges facing Nigeria is more than what the country faced back in 2015

Lagos - The former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi II has described the current state of the nation as a big mess, The Cable reported.

The ex-CBN governor made this statement on Thursday, August 4 during the leadership colloquium and award ceremony of the Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF) in Lagos state.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the former emir of Kano, speaking on the opening day of the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016. Photo Credit: (Waldo Swiegers)

Source: Getty Images

While expressing his worry over the current state of things in the country, the economic expert says he thought 2015 was bad but things are extremely terrible at present.

Sanusi said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“And if anybody does not understand that we are in a complete mess, we are. We were in a deep hole in 2015. And between 2015 and now, we have been digging ourselves into a deeper hole.

“We thought we had a big problem in 2015. 2015 is nothing, compared to what will happen in 2023. We have terrorism, we have banditry, we have inflation, we have an unstable exchange rate, and the worst thing is that those in leadership actually think we are going to thank them when they leave office.”

Sanusi lambasted those at the helm of affairs stating that they have no sense of urgency. He stated that the current revenue of the nation cannot even service debt at present.

He decried that they’re so many people out there who are competent and vibrant to do a good job but have been denied the opportunity.

Sanusi blames political leaders for Nigeria's deteriorated condition

Sanusi further lambasted political leaders blaming them for the current crisis that has befallen Nigeria over the past few years.

He described the current crop of Nigerian leaders as those who give more priority to winning elections rather than placing priority on the well-being of the people.

Sanusi said:

“What is our vision for Nigeria? Do we have a vision of one country? Do we have a vision of one united country, that lives peacefully with itself – diverse, multicultural, multi-religious but one? And these things are not self-contradictory. Where did we get it wrong? he asked.

“Leaders after leaders, most of those who have ruled did not have a vision for a united Nigeria. How would you like to be remembered after eight years as a President, after eight years as a governor, eight years as a minister, and eight years as Governor of CBN?"

Sanusi makes witty comment about APC in Nasarawa

Former CBN governor and former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has become the highlight of the just concluded Nasarawa Investment Summit 2022 (#NIS2022).

In a very witty fashion, Sanusi displayed his humorous prowess by throwing a sleek shade at the ruling party APC in a prayer.

His prayer threw the entire atmosphere into laughter including the former President of Ghana, John Mahama who was also present at the event.

Source: Legit.ng