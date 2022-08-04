Labour Party in Ebonyi state has received a new boost as influential PDP lawmaker, Linus Okorie, joined the party in Ebonyi

Okorie is a former lawmaker of the house of representatives, he joins the party to pursue his senatorial ambition in the 2023 elections

The former lawmaker joined the Labour Party at a time it just elected its governorship candidate, Edward Nkwegu

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - The Labour Party in Ebonyi has received a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Linus Okorie, to boost its chances in the 2023 elections.

Okorie is a former member of the federal house of representatives, he left the PDP to pursue his senatorial ambition as the candidate of the LP, This Day reported.

2023: Influential PDP Lawmaker Joins Labour Party in Ebonyi State

Source: Twitter

Labour Party elects governorship candidate in Ebonyi

In another report, the Labour Party has elected Edward Nkwegu, as the governorship candidate of the party in the state.

Nkwegu becomes the party’s flagbearer unopposed at the headquarters of the party in Abakaliku Enugu high way.

The election was conducted by the party’s national officer, Oluchi Okpara, who was the returning officer of the exercise.

Nkwegu in his acceptance speech appreciates the delegates of the party for their confidence in him.

He expresses confidence that the Labour Party will win the state in 2023.

