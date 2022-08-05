Senator Haliru Jika has clinched the governorship ticket of the New Nigeria People’s Party in Bauchi State

The former chieftain of the ruling party emerged as the governorship candidate following the withdrawal of Yusuf Ibrahim, who was initially elected as the candidate of the party

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, June 22, Senator Jika, defected from the All Progressives Congress to the NNPP

The chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Jika, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Bauchi State.

According to a report by The Punch, Jika, who currently represents Bauchi Central Senatorial District in the Senate, emerged unopposed following the voluntary withdrawal of Yusuf Ibrahim from the race.

Senator Haliru Jika wins NNPP's governorship ticket in Bauchi.

Source: Facebook

Party chairman reacts

Chairman of the election of the NNPP, Yusuf Kofar-Mata, flanked by his Secretary, Mark Usman, said that the National Headquarters of the party sent them to come to Bauchi and conduct the election.

Delegates who backed Senator Jika's candidacy

The delegates unanimously adopted Jika as the candidate in a voice vote.

He said:

“Following the receipt of the letter of withdrawal of Yusuf Ibrahim from the race, and since Sen. Haliru Jika is now the only aspirant in the race, I hereby affirm him as the gubernatorial candidate of the NNPP in Bauchi State.

“We have 630 delegates here with us who have also affirmed and adopted Haliru Jika as the gubernatorial candidate.”

Senator Jika reacts

Speaking after his affirmation, Senator Jika, a former Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, expressed gratitude to the delegates and the NNPP for the honour done to him by allowing him to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming election.

