The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has asked Nigerians to learn how governance is being practised globally

Obi, who took to his verified Twitter page on Thursday, July 28, stressed the need for Nigerians to understand the need for a people-oriented leadership

The former governor of Anambra state then urged Nigerians to prepare their mind and rise for effective change in the next year's poll

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has asked Nigerians to learn from what is being practised globally.

The former governor of Anambra state took to his verified Twitter page on Thursday, July 28, to stress the need for Nigerians to understand the rudiment of people-oriented leadership and rise up to the challenge.

Obi asks Nigerians to prepare for positive change in 2023 Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

“Nigerians should take a cue from global governance best practices; grasp what people-oriented leadership is all about and rise up for effective change,” Peter Obi said.

Obi's emergence could influence runoff in 2023 presidential election - U.S group predicts

Obi is one of the most popular presidential aspirants in the 2023 general elections, as he has always been trending on many social media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He has been adjudged to be widely accepted by the youths as many of them give him prominence on their social handle.

His emergence has influenced the runoff prediction of the United States-based National Democratic Institute and International Republican Insitute (NDI/IRI) on July 22 that the next year's presidential elections.

Source: Legit.ng