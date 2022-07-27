Analysing Peter Obi's chances ahead of the 2023 elections has revealed that the level up season would affect his chances ahead of the poll

This is due to the fact that the majority of his supporters are youths who would be distracted by Big Brother Naija's activities

This view was not only shared by the critics of Peter Obi's presidential ambition but also by his running mate, Ditti Baba-Ahmed

Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, is one of the leading candidates in the 2023 poll, but his chances could be jeopardized due to the commencement of the Big Brother Naija TV show.

Big Brother Naija (BBN) is a reality show that has always been adjudged to take the time and attention of the youths. It runs 24/7 for about 12 weeks.

Meanwhile, Obi’s popularity and continuous trend on social media have resulted from youths' acceptance of his candidacy as they continuously talk about him and push him forward on all fronts of the electioneering talks.

Unfortunately, many of these youths’ attention would be on BBN in the next three months, and Obi’s campaign may wane in four ways, which are examined below.

Donation

Recall that before now, foremost Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, had called for an N100bn donation for Obi’s campaign, adding that the presidential campaign is expensive.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

There are indications that the campaign for donations to fund Obi’s election could be affected. This is owing to the fact that many youths who would promote the campaign online are now paying more attention to the 12 weeks TV reality show.

Boosting social media presence

It is pertinent to note that the commencement of BBN appears to have affected the social media presence of Peter Obi, even at the early stage of the show.

Observation has revealed that Peter Obi did not trend on social media on Monday, July 25, when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today, which was 2 days after BBBaija started.

This is unlike when the Labour Party presidential candidate featured on Arise TV before the commencement of BBNaija, he trended on social media then.

Volunteering

On Sunday, July 10, a broadcaster with Silverbird television, Favour Bassey Otu, resigned from her job to campaign for Peter Obi.

Otu had claimed that she would not be allowed to be partisan and fully campaign for the former Anambra state governor if she had continued with the job.

The chances of another youth following her footstep might have been cut short, with BBNaija starting 15 days after her action.

Campaigning

The view that the return of the BBNaija show will affect Peter Obi's campaign was shared by critics of Obi’s presidential ambition, Reno Omokri, and the Labour Party’s vice-presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Omokri observed on Sunday, July 24, that for the first time in months, Peter Obi’s supporters are not in the top 10 trends on social media, opined that the BBN show had shifted their attention.

Baba-Ahmed, Peter Obi’s running mate, also urged the youths not to be distracted by BBN and urged the “Obidient” to be prepared for “the serious battle of building a formidable structure for our party”.

Source: Legit.ng