It is yet unknown whether Hajia Ageji Omale, a former APC women leader in Kogi state, will survive a gunshot attack by gunmen on Monday, August 1

Omale was left in the pool of her blood by armed criminals who invaded her residence and shot her while she was sleeping

Lucky enough, residents and neighbours have taken the old woman to a general hospital in the Abejukolo local government of the state

Kogi - A band of gunmen on Monday, August 1, attacked Hajia Ageji Omale who happens to be a former women leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Omala local government area of Kogi.

PM News reports that Omale was having a nap when the attackers invaded her residence located in the Abejukolo-Ife local government area of the state, shot her, and disappeared.

The APC women leader was left in the pool of her blood (Photo: Premium Times)

Source: UGC

After she was left in the pool of her blood, the old woman's cry for help attracted neighbors who rushed her to the police station to file a report before she was taken to General Hospital Abejukolo.

A resident of the area who knows Omale said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We were all indoors with so many settlers far away from home in their farmlands when we heard gunshots and later Mama’s voice shouting in pain. Her attacker(s) fled the scene before our arrival.

“We are surprised because Hajia is a peace-loving person and a mother of all. We pray the police fish out the criminals and their sponsors because it means we are no longer safe in our own house."

Nigerian Tribune, in its report, said efforts to reach Omala Divisional Police Officer (DPO) on his mobile number have been unsuccessful so far.

APC mourns again as top member dies in auto crash

In another report by Legit.ng, it was gathered that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's senior special assistant on tertiary education, youths, and students' affairs, Omotayo Sanyaolu, was reported dead after being involved in a lone auto crash in Lagos.

The unfortunate incident which claimed Sanyaolu's life happened on the morning of Friday, July 29, around Nigerian Army Cantonment, Maryland, Ikeja.

Confirming the tragedy, the permanent secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) Dr, Femi Oke-Osanyantolu, disclosed that Sanyaolu's car rammed into a bank.

Source: Legit.ng