Police AIG Audu Makadi in Bauchi was attacked by some gunmen on his to FCT, Abuja on Tuesday, August 2

Madaki who is said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hopsital lost one of his ordrlies in the attack

Media sources have it that the insurgents ambushed the convoy of Makadi between Barde and Jagindi area in Kaduna

Kaduna - The convoy of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Audu Madaki of Bauchi was on Tuesday, August 2, zambushed by some terrorists.

During the deadly attack, the armed criminals succeeded in injuring AIG Madaki and killing one of his orderlies, Punch reports.

The AIG's convoy was attacked somewhere around Kaduna (Photo: American University of Nigeria)

Source: UGC

It was gathred that the AIG was on his way to Abuja from Bauchi when the insurgents launched the said attack somewhere between Barde and Jagindi area in Kaduna, leaving Madaki injured.

The AIG is said to be receiving treatment at a hospital yet to be disclosed.

While security has been beefed up around Zone 12 with Headquarters in Bauchi, armed police officers had been drafted to the area to track and arrest the attackers.

The spokesman of the Zone 12, Thomas Goni, confirmed the incident to The Cable, but said the command is yet to receive details of what transpired.

Goni noted:

“We are still waiting for the details of the incident.

“You know it did not happen within our jurisdiction here; it happened in Kaduna command so I have been on the line with Kaduna to get the details from them."

