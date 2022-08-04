The spate of killings and kidnapping in the country has continued to question the efforts of the agencies in the country

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged the Nigerian government to take steps that will put them ahead of terrorists and bandits wreaking havoc across the country, Channels TV reports.

He said the nation’s current security challenges and emerging threats require the military and other relevant stakeholders to be on the alert while also stepping up local production of armaments.

Osinbajo tells the military, and police to be smart￼ than bandits, terrorists. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

Osinbajo speaks on insecurity

This was one of the highlights of Osinbajo’s response after receiving a presentation on “Defence Transformation and National Security: Strategic Options for Nigeria of the Future”, by the National Defence College Course 30 participants, late Wednesday during a virtual interaction.

In a statement issued and signed by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, on Thursday, August 4, the vice president said:

“If you look at the challenges that we are facing and the nature of those challenges, it is evident that we need to be many steps ahead of non-state actors in particular who are perpetrators of this asymmetric warfare that we are experiencing.”

Meanwhile, Osinbajo also spoke about the need for transparency in the management of resources meant for the acquisition of hardware for the defence and security agencies.

Commending the course participants for their efforts in proposing innovations in the defence sector, Prof. Osinbajo emphasized the urgency of the local production of arms.

He affirmed:

“One of the most critical areas is the question of local production of military hardware and I think it is low-hanging fruit when it comes to manufacturing some of the hardware that we will need. I think that there is a need, especially now to really look very closely at local production of our hardware, beginning with armament.”

