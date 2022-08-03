PDP youths from Delta state have stormed the party's secretariat in Abuja to demand the resignation of its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu

The youths stormed the secretariat while the party's BoT was having a meeting to deliberate on the rift between the Governor Wike of Rivers state and Atiku Abubakar

The youths alleged that Ayu refused to obey the court order that sacked the state governorship aspirant and David Edevbie as the authentic candidate

FCT, Abuja - Some young members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stormed the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Wednesday, August 3.

Vanguard reported that the youths were disturbed by the ongoing crisis in the umbrella party and are demanding the resignation of its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Why are PDP youths demanding Ayu's resignation?

Under the aegis of the concerned Deltans for good governance, the group stormed the Wadata Plaza to register their grievances against what they described as Ayu’s refusal to obey high court judgement.

The court order had sacked the Delta state governorship candidate of the PDP in the next year's guber election in the state.

The high court judgment was delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who declared Olorogun David Edevbie as the authentic and lawfully nominated PDP candidate.

The order also directed the umbrella party to forward the name of Edevbie to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), asking the commission to give him the full right and privilege he deserves as the party’s rightful candidate.

Ayu is a mole planted in PDP - youths stage protest

The protesters were seen with placards with different inscriptions such as “Ayu lacks the integrity to push PDP to victory”, “Obey the Abuja FHC judgement”, “BoT helps Delta PDP before NWC kills the party”, among others.

While speaking to journalists, the leader of the group, Chris Anthony, said Ayu is leading the opposition party to destruction.

“Everyone knows that the PDP in Delta is the majority party, but with the action of the National Chairman of the party, we are beginning to be convinced that Ayu is a mole in the party to trade the fortunes of the party to the opposition."

