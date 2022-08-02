A group within the ruling APC, known as APC-Grassroots Governance Group (APC-G3), has asked the PDP to put off the fire on its house

The group was reacting to a comment of the PDP BoT, Walid Jubrin, on the ruling party's choice of a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket

The APC group asked the umbrella party to explain to Nigerians how it intends to unite the country if it cannot honour the power rotation in its constitution

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress Grassroots Governance Group (APC-G3) has told the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PDP) to concentrate on its house that is on fire.

PM News reported that the APC-G3 challenged the umbrella opposition party to explain to Nigerians how it will unite the country after failing to abide by the power rotation its party agreed upon and stated in its constitution.

Muslim-Muslim: APC-G3 Drops Bombshell For PDP, Gives Strong Challenge Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

APC condemns PDP BoT chairman Walid Jubrin's statement on Muslim-Muslim ticket

The group’s deputy national publicity secretary, Kingsley Ndunagu, made the comment in a statement on Tuesday, August 2, in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ndunagu alleged that the PDP board of trustees chairman, Walid Jibrin, was trying to capitalise on religion in the choice of APC’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

The group condemned Jibrin's statement when he said the problem arising from APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket could not be compared to that of the PDP primary.

PDP already scared of losing 2nd position in 2023 election - APC group

“The PDP leaders are aware that their party may not even come out second in the presidential election. This informed their desperation to drag the formidable Tinubu/Shettima ticket into their trouble,’’ Ndunagu stated.

Ndunagu added that Christians and Muslims have been living together in Nigeria and will continue to do so.

He stressed that selfishness in the PDP did not allow the party to acknowledge the unity and stability of Nigeria as the APC has done.

Source: Legit.ng