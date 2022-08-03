Peter Obi's supporters continue to go the extra mile in showing their love and support for the Labour Party presidential candidate

Supporters of Labour Party have commenced the distribution of free note books to students in northern Nigeria

The branded note books have a cover page with a message written in Hausa language for the beneficiaries

FCT, Abuja - Supporters of Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate have printed branded note books to be distributed to students across northern Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The initiative is supported by a group of the LP's presidential candidate die-hard followers who are towing the line of educational development canvassed by Obi.

Peter Obi's supporters are sharing free branded note books in northern Nigeria as a way of campaigning for him.

Photos shared on social media showed that the branded note books have a cove page with a message written in Hausa language.

Legit.ng gathered that thousands of the note books have been printed already and the volunteers of Obi's presidential campaign movement have already started distributing them.

Nigerians commend Obi supporters for the initiative

Abbas John wrote:

“I'm happy that my northern brothers are beginning to key into this project. Insha Allah Nigeria will be great again.”

Ogungbe Semande wrote:

“We rather educate you to gain freedom for life than share rice that will not last you a week.”

Nicholas Adams

“This man's wave is like a tsunami. Education still remains the key.”

2023: Young barber offer free service to canvass votes for Peter Obi in Gombe

Recall that a young professional barber in Gombe state is voluntarily rendering haircut services to residents free of charge in support of Peter Obi's presidential ambition.

Photos of the young man offering the service and young people queueing in front of his shop has gone viral on social media.

He had earlier invited people to the launch in a Facebook post on Saturday, July 30.

Peter Obi: 'OBIdient' movement driven by the masses, says Umeh

On his part, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of LP in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is bigger than Obi.

He said the movement is now bigger than Obi himself because it is driven by the masses.

Umeh added that Obi is very influential, stressing that the LP presidential candidate will get support across the country.

