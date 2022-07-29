Some thugs attacked St. Bridget Catholic Church in Ijesha, Surulere area of Lagos on Friday, July 29 and disrupted PVC's registration process

Surulere, Lagos - A number of thugs have attacked St. Bridget Catholic Church in Ijesha, Surulere area of Lagos, where some Nigerians are registering for their permanent voter card (PVC).

The thugs, during their invasion, as reported by Vanguard, disrupted the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from registering people for the PVC and carting away registration machines.

During the attack, the parish priest of the church reportedly locked up the church while people who want to register for their PVC scampered for safety.

Why thugs attack PVC registration centre in Lagos - Eye witness

One of the residents who did not want his name in print revealed that the thugs attacked the venue, saying they would not be allowed to register because they won’t vote for their candidate.

He claimed some INEC materials were destroyed and carted away some registration items.

He further disclosed that police have been mobilised to the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

