The recent feud among APC chieftains in Zamfara state seems to have ended for good after the reconciliation by the party's headquarters

Due to the recent development, a former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has given a major order to strengthen the party

Yari ordered the immediate withdrawal of four litigations instituted against the party in the northwest state

Gusau - Following the reconciliation of the warring camps in the Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of four litigations instituted against the party in the state.

The national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had on May 8/9 reconciled the camp of Governor Bello Matawalle and that of his predecessor, Yari, and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa.

Ex-governor Yari has ordered the immediate withdrawal of court cases against Zamfara APC. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the reconciliation opened a new chapter within the ruling party in the northwest state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The feud between the various camps had created factions in the state’s chapter of the ruling party and threatened the party's chances in the 2023 general elections.

Also, efforts by the defunct caretaker committee of the party under the leadership of the Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, to resolve the issue yielded no results.

The announcement of the withdrawal of the suits was made by Senator Marafa at the end of a consultative meeting of stakeholders held at Garba Nadama hall in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital on Wednesday 25.

Three of the suits were instituted to challenge the party congresses in the state and the members of the State Working Committee (SWC) that emerged from the exercise. The fourth suit was instituted against the national leadership of the party.

Marafa told the gathering that the withdrawal of the suits was to further consolidate the reconciliation efforts and give the state governor the necessary support to concentrate and tackle security issues affecting Zamfara.

He said the party in Zamfara is now united under one leadership and that all members are now working in harmony in the interest of the state.

Jostle begins within APC for vacant ministerial positions

Meanwhile, intense lobbying has commenced in states and Abuja as top shots of the APC jostle to replace eight ministers who left the federal cabinet last week to pursue their 2023 ambitions.

Reports from Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Imo, Abia, Plateau, and Ondo states, revealed that high power networking has since commenced by those jostling to replace the former federal cabinet members.

It was gathered that many chieftains of the ruling party in the affected states have been waiting for the exit of the ministers since the introduction of section 84(12) in the Electoral Act, which barred ministers from participating in the party’s convention, congress, and primaries while still serving in office.

2023: Group holds rally in Abuja, calls for transparent presidential primary

In a related development, the APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum has tasked the party’s new leadership to consolidate on its rancour-free national convention to conduct a free and fair presidential primary.

To stand a chance at next year’s general elections, the group said the Senator Adamu-led executives must ensure that the party parades its most popular aspirant as a presidential candidate.

The forum made this known at a one-day rally in Abuja on Thursday, April 14 to congratulate Senator Abdullahi Adamu and his team.

Source: Legit.ng