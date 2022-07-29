The APC's chapter in Lagos state was on Friday, July 29, thrown into mourning over the sudden death of, Omotayo Sanyaolu

Sanyaolu who until his death on Friday was the senior special assistant on tertiary education, youths, and students affairs died in a lone accident in Lagos

Sanyaolu's death has been confirmed by the permanent secretary of LASEMA, Femi Oke-Osanyantolu

Nigerian Army Cantonment, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's senior special assistant on tertiary education, youths, and students' affairs, Omotayo Sanyaolu, has been reported dead after being involved in a lone auto crash in Lagos.

Vanguard reports that the unfortunate incident which claimed Sanyaolu's life happened on the morning of Friday, July 29, around Nigerian Army Cantonment, Maryland, Ikeja.

Omotayo Sanyaolu was one of the governor's special assistants

Confirming the tragedy, the permanent secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) Dr, Femi Oke-Osanyantolu, disclosed that Sanyaolu's car rammed into a bank.

Oke-Osanyantolu stated:

”Upon arrival at the scene it was discovered that a black Toyota Camry with registration number LAGH 32, while on top speed rammed into the Keystone Bank ATM located close to the Army Cantonment, Ikeja.

“Unfortunately, an adult male, Sanyanolu, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle died on impact and his remains were immediately bagged upon arrival of emergency responders.

“These have been handed over to the cantonment officer on duty (Officer Musa)

"The affected vehicle was recovered with the aid of LASEMA’s light towing vehicle to a layby.”

APC mourns

Reacting to the unfortunate, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, described the death as “painful.”

Oladejo's words:

“Lagos State APC regrets to announce the untimely passage of the former state youth leader, Omotayo Sanyaolu who was until his demise the Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor on tertiary education, youths and students affairs.

"Tayo was a committed party youth leader who proved himself as a great mobiliser and excelled in all his assignments.

“He will be sorely missed especially at a time like this by the entire party, family, friends and well-wishers. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

APC southwest women leader, Kemi Nelson dies at 66

Earlier, a former southwest women Leader of the APC, Kemi Nelson, was declared dead.

Gboyega Akosile, the spokesman of Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a tweet, announced that the APC chieftain died on Sunday, July 17.

He wrote:

“We lost a dear soul to the cold hands of death earlier today. May the soul of the late Chief Mrs. Kemi Nelson, former Southwest Women Leader of the APC..."

