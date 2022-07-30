Governor Nyesom Wike on Saturday, July 30, got some important visitors from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Those who paid the Rivers governor a visit in his Port Harcourt residence on Saturday were former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal and Ex-speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Channels TV reports.

Dogara said Wike is indispensable (Photo: TheCable)

Dogara and Lawal are among APC chieftains who are vehemently working against the ruling party's Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on their mission, Lawal said he and Dogara visited Wike in fulfillment of a Biblical injunction to visit one another.

He said:

“We came to visit our brother. He is our brother and every now and then the bible enjoins you to visit one another. That’s what we have just done.”

A report by The Cable quoted Lawal as stating that the visit to Wike has nothing to do with the Abuja summit attended by northern Christian leaders of the APC.

Lawal noted:

“There are many things that in the world for which you need to visit a brother, so there is nothing to do with our meeting in Abuja."

However, on his part, Dogara noted that in the search for an inclusive Nigeria, Wike is indispensable and fits into the collective vision.

His words:

“Everyone agrees with us that Governor Wike is one of those indispensable political leaders."

“And for us, it is a search to build an all-inclusive Nigeria. So we feel that as part of the agenda-setting, we should meet with him and that’s the reason why we are here.”

