The deputy national publicity secretary, Hon. Yakubu Murtala has been very active in canvassing for votes for Bola Tinubu

Hon. Murtala has taken the message to London where he spoke to some young Nigerians in the diaspora

The APC chieftain stressed that Tinubu’s passion for youth development and engagement differentiates him from others

London - A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and deputy national publicity secretary, Hon. Yakubu Murtala has asked Nigerians living outside the country to throw their weight behind the party’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the forthcoming 2023 election.

He explained that Tinubu has robust and fruitful relationship with Nigerians across the geo-political zones and indeed every state pointing out that his investment in making relationships confers on him as the best bridge builder that Nigeria needs now.

Hon. Murtala who was speaking on Saturday, July 30 at a town Hall meeting in London for young Nigerians, stressed that Tinubu’s passion for youth development and engagement differentiates him from others.

He affirmed that only Tinubu understands the youth better and would facilitate the opportunity for young Nigerians in diaspora to participate and contribute to the rebirth of a new Nigeria.

His words:

“Nigeria needs a patriotic leader who can give others outside his geo-political zone, tribe and religion equal opportunity for self-actualization and service to the nation. He should be a leader with a firm belief in the potentialities of the country.”

The party stalwart opined that Tinubu as governor of Lagos state, was equal to none, and employed the services of Nigerians from other states to serve in his cabinet.

According to him, Tinubu laid sustainable policies that have continued to attract both local and international investments to Lagos state, while the people and government of the state get empowered economically.

While discussing issues of diaspora’s participation in polity, he suggested that INEC's next move was to start organizing the process for those in the diaspora to vote affirming that with that in place, Nigerians living in other countries could exercise their franchise.

He added:

“The right of Nigerians in the diaspora to vote during elections as critical stakeholders gives them the opportunity in the rebirth and of course, nurturing of our democracy and a better Nigeria.”

Murtala congratulates Tinubu, says his emergence as APC candidate is well deserved

Recall that Hon. Murtala recently described the victory of Tinubu in the APC presidential primary as well deserved.

He stated that the victory of the former Lagos state governor is a reward for his many years of investment put into building men and raising leaders across Nigeria.

Hon Murtala expressed confidence that millions of Nigerians who appreciate Tinubu's enormous contribution to nation-building and believe in his ability to transform Nigeria into a more prosperous nation, will rally round him during the electioneering campaign.

2023: Igbo group drums support for Tinubu ahead of polls

On its part, a group, Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju, a brainchild of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative (OPI) has drummed support for the presidential ambition of Tinubu.

OPI led by Ambassador Mrs. Ginika Tor, a federal commissioner with the Federal Character Commission recently hosted a town hall meeting in Ikeja, Lagos.

At the meeting, the conveners of the political support movement expressed confidence that Tinubu will defeat his opponents at the polls.

