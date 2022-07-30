The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has denied the knowledge of an official stratification of northern Christian or Muslim

Keyamo said this while reacting to a report that some northern Christians within the APC have rejected the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the party

The minister stressed that every member of the party joined the APC, not on the platform of their different faiths

Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and productivity, has debunked that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has an official stratification of Northern Christian or Muslim.

The Nation reported that the minister stated this while reacting to news of some northern Christians within the party have rejected the broom party’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

Keyami speaks on stratification of APC Christian/Muslim groups Photo Credit: Festus Keyamo, ESQ

Source: Facebook

No group like northern Christian or Muslims within the APC - Keyamo reacts

Keyamo said, “I am not aware that the Northern Christians within the APC family met anywhere to appoint spokespersons on their behalf.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Keyamo maintained that no party member would speak on behalf of every adherent of a particular religion within the APC.

Keyamo said the party’s members joined the party, not on the platform of their different faiths.

Source: Legit.ng