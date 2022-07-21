Ladi Iliya, Labour Party deputy national chairman, says the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has wide acceptability in northern Nigeria

The Borno-born politician stated this at a meeting of Labour Party support groups in Jos, Plateau state

Iliya also stated that many northerners who support Obi are not vocal because they are afraid of being harmed

Jos - Labour Party (LP) deputy national chairman Ladi Iliya says the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has wide acceptability in northern Nigeria just as his counterparts in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Iliya said that Obi will revamp the economy of the country and address its security challenges if elected president in 2023.

Iliya says Peter Obi is very popular in northern Nigeria.

Source: UGC

She disclosed this on Thursday, July 21 in Jos, Plateau state, during a one-day mobilisation and sensitisation meeting with critical stakeholders and Labour Party support groups as well as the establishment of a link between support groups and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Daily Sun newspaper quoted her as saying:

“We are here to mobilize and coordinate all Peter Obi support groups and other interest groups so that we will be speaking with other interest groups. We are not just doing this in Plateau State, we are going all over the country.

“We have the NLC political commission and it is supposed to oversee the activities of all the support groups so that we can move as a united and strong front.”

She explained that the programme will provide direction for all the supporters of Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 election and expressed confidence that he would be declared President at the end of the polls.

When asked about the support of Peter Obi in the north, she said:

“Coincidentally I am a northerner, by origin, I am from Borno south and I don’t know whether you saw the bikers in Sokoto, we saw some in Zamfara and these states are in the north.

“It is not just Peter Obi that is contesting, there are a lot of people supporting him that don’t want to come out for fear of their lives and other harm. But deep down, this problem is eating everybody; the challenges don’t know whether you are from the north or south.

“That is why Peter Obi said he is not a candidate for Igbos, he is a Nigerian and because of that he has the right to run for a political position as president of Nigeria as he needs the support of everybody because we all go to the same market.”

Source: Legit.ng