Special prayers are been held for the presidential ambition of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate

The organisers are arranging the prayer sessions via a video-communication service developed by Google

Some participants say they believe in human participation but also believe in spiritual intervention ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Twitter - Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, some supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have commenced a weekly prayer for the former Anambra state governor.

The organisers are arranging the prayer sessions via Google meet and it will be held every Friday between 12pm and 1pm.

Peter Obi's organic support keeps growing by the day across the country.

Source: UGC

The link for people to join the national prayer is already been shared on various social media platforms.

Tweeting via @jesuseyi, a Lagos-based Nigerian wrote on Twitter while sharing the link:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Let's also back Peter Obi up with our prayers, he needs it so much. He alluded to the fact that God is his greatest structure. Praying should also be our structure.”

Nigerians react....

Some Nigerians have been reacting to the call for prayers aimed at strengthening Obi's presidential campaign.

Blessing Musa wrote:

“I will definitely join in. The fight ahead is ferocious. Our PVC and our prayers are the ultimate structure.”

Ola Mike wrote:

“This is how to win battles! I love this.”

Virtue Aans wrote:

“I believe in human participation but I also believe in spiritual intervention. Associate yourselves, PDP and APC, and ye shall be broken in pieces.”

Peter Obi gets 'spiritual covering' from Assemblies of God pastors

Recall that Obi recently paid a courtesy visit to the leadership of the Assemblies of God Church in Ebonyi state.

The former governor of Anambra attended the annual Peniel program of the ministry ongoing in the southeast state.

At the event, Obi received intense prayers from the pastors of the Assemblies Of God Church attending the programme.

2023: Young girl donates her savings to Peter Obi's campaign

Meanwhile, a young Nigerian girl, Covenant Onyebuchi on Tuesday, July 12 donated her savings to Obi ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obi who was in Enugu for a live interview on a radio station was accosted by the girl while he was about departing.

The video of the girl presenting the money to Obi has gone viral on social media.

Source: Legit.ng