Abuja - Senator Elisha Abbo, a federal lawmaker from Adamawa North Senatorial district has lent his voice to the call for President Muhammadu Buhari's impeachment.

Abbo made known his position on the call to oust the president on the sidelines of a Northern Christian Leaders' Summit in Abuja on Friday, July 29.

Abbo said Buhari has failed Nigerians in terms of security (Photo: @YakubDogara)

Source: Twitter

The senator told journalists that his reason for supporting the call is influenced by the bearable and woeful state of security across Nigeria.

According to the lawmaker, the Buhari-led administration has failed in its primary duty of protecting the lives and properties of citizens who voted for him.

Buhari’s impeachment: Nigerian senators hold close-door meeting

Amid calls for Buhari's impeachment, some lawmakers were in a closed-door meeting.

Those in separate meetings over the issues were senators of the opposition parties and their counterparts in the House of Representatives.

It was gathered that after the separate meetings, the lawmakers of the lower and upper chambers are expected to harmonise their positions and issue a public statement afterwards.

We'll work against Muslim-Muslim ticket, powerful APC chieftains vow, names revealed

Meanwhile, some top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were clearly against the ruling party's Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Among those who gave their voice against the Tinubu-Shettima arrangement on Friday, July 29, during an APC northern leaders summit in Abuja were Engineer Babachir Lawal (ex-SGF) and a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Others who were also present at the meeting were Abbo and Solomon Dalung, a former minister of youth and sport.

During the summit, Dogara cautioned northern Christians not to surrender to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling APC, adding that the choice of the ruling party will promote injustice, and inequality and will work against the collective vision of unity in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng