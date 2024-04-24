Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has arrested a father for writing the ongoing 2024 UTME for his son

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB Registrar said the examination body has facilities to check impersonation and malpractices

Oloyede excitedly said JAMB is ahead of the impersonators and examination cheaters while lamenting at this generation's kind of parenting

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Kaduna state - A yet-to-be-identified father has been arrested for writing the ongoing 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for his son.

The Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede, made this known while inspecting Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in Kaduna state on Wednesday, April 24.

Oloyede says JAMB is ahead of the impersonators Photo credit: JAMB/UTME candidates

Source: Facebook

Oloyede frowned at examination cheaters and impersonators while describing the action of the arrested father as “uncalled for.”

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

According to The Nation, Oloyede lamented the kind of parenting children are exposed to in this generation.

Father arrested for writing UTME for son

The JAMB boss said the examination was able to arrest the man because the board was ahead of the impersonators.

“The important thing is that we are ahead of the impersonators, we have arrested a father writing examinations for his son, the kind of parenting in this generation is uncalled for, I wonder what the father will tell the son if they are locked up in the same cell.

“We now have the facilities to check all sorts of impersonation and other malpractices.”

Oloyede, however, thanked parents for their support and for adhering to JAMB’s instructions and guidelines, The Guardian reports.

“There is no report this year of parents intruding, except one state. In that state, they felt since the first session failed, their children should not continue with the second or other sessions.”

What to do If you miss UTME examination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB said UTME candidates who were late to the CBT centre wouldn't be rescheduled.

The examination body, however, said UTME candidates who missed the exam due to an accident or illness can be rescheduled.

JAMB said sick UTME candidates can be rescheduled if they inform the Board officially prior to the scheduled time for the exam

Source: Legit.ng