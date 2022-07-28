Peter Obi's supporters have identified who they will support in the ongoing reality show, Big Brother Naija

Eloka Paul Nwamu, famous as Eloswag, is a Nigerian digital marketer, artist, and online content creator

He is one of the 24 housemates currently participating in the 2022 reality TV show and subtly showed his support for Peter Obi

Eloswag subtly showed his support for Obi by wearing a sweater which had the words 'Be Obedient and Useful' behind.

Peter Obi's supporters have vowed to vote for Eloswag at the ongoing BBNaija reality show.

The words are regularly used by Labour Party (LP) supporters as a way to campaign for Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

After the photo of the reality star wearing the customised sweater hit the internet, supporters of LP have started mobilising support for him.

One of such supporters, Nabir Abdulsamad wrote on Twitter:

“Obidients gather here oo…how’s this Eloswag merch of #Obidatti2023 not trending? Y’all that said BBN is a distraction come and see ooo. Peter Obi gospel is adequately represented in BBN house.”

Chidi Ogechi wrote:

“How is this write up on Eloswag merch not trending, especially for you all that has constantly said big brother is a distraction. #BBNajia I love how he’s working smart and not hard. This is beautiful.”

Effiong John wrote:

“Ok this is it. I am not a fan of BBNaija and has never liked that show. But because of Eloswag being openly OBIdient, I am now a fan henceforth. Na house mate where dey OBIdient we dey vote for.”

2023: Labour Party supporters commence weekly prayers for Peter Obi

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 presidential election, some supporters of Obi have commenced a weekly prayer for the former Anambra state governor.

The organisers are arranging the prayer sessions via Google meet and it will be held every Friday between 12pm and 1pm.

The link for people to join the national prayer is already been shared on various social media platforms.

Peter Obi gets 'spiritual covering' from Assemblies of God pastors

Recall that Obi recently paid a courtesy visit to the leadership of the Assemblies of God Church in Ebonyi state.

The former governor of Anambra attended the annual Peniel program of the ministry ongoing in the southeast state.

At the event, Obi received intense prayers from the pastors of the Assemblies Of God Church attending the programme.

