Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, popular for hosting the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, has reacted to former US president Barack Obama’s summer playlist.

Popular singers Tems, Burna Boy, BXNX and Pheelz, made the list to the excitement of many Nigerians.

Ebuka stirred funny reactions over Barack Obama's summer playlist.

Source: Instagram

Ebuka, in a tweet via his Twitter handle, couldn’t but wonder how the former US president would sing Finesse by Pheelz and BXNX, which made it to his summer playlist.

The TV personality wrote:

“So does Barack also scream "Folake for the night o?”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Ebuka Uchendu’s tweet stirred reactions from many. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

kellyceee:

"Nah, he says “Michelle for the night…” Doesn’t even sound right."

ottohfranklin:

" He is fond of music, so it's not impossible. He plays last last by Burna Boy and other similar afro pop jam."

rynaddba:

"When Michelle is not around: FOLAKE FOR THE NIGHT OH! When Michelle is around: Fall again for the night oh!."

loveformj:

"No allow Michelle see this tweet ."

onnoyekah:

"I believe he says Michelle got the night oo Cos ."

alexwizzy001:

"i dey imagine am in is accent , Ah finness , if i get broke that’s my business."

Source: Legit.ng