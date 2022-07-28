Some senators, mainly of the minority extraction on Wednesday during plenary staged a walkout after demanding the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening insecurity in the country

The aggrieved lawmakers expressed worry over the rising insecurity in Nigeria and demands urgent steps and issued a two-week ultimatum to the president

In a recent move, the House of Representatives members of the PDP have declared their full support for the move to impeach the president

A report by The Punch has it that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus of the House of Representatives has backed their colleagues in the Senate over the call for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a joint meeting on Thursday, July 28, the PDP lawmakers said the state of the country was appalling and therefore issued a six to eight weeks ultimatum to the president to solve the numerous challenges of the country or risk being impeached.

Meanwhile, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu said the lower chamber of the National Assembly will soon serve President Muhammad Buhari his impeachment notice over insecurity and other challenges confronting the country, Daily Times Nigeria reports.

Speaking at a function in Guzape, Abuja, Elumelu said soon, the House of Representatives will serve the President an impeachment notice.

He affirmed:

“I was just briefed that Senators have served President Muhammadu Buhari impeachment notice. Very soon House of Representatives will serve President Buhari it impeachment.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly summoned an emergency meeting of the National Security Council scheduled to hold on Thursday, July 28.

Daily Trust reported that the president called for the meeting hours after senators threatened to impeach him if the current security situation did not improve.

Legit.ng had previously reported that there was serious rancour in the upper chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday, July 27, as some senators walked out on the Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, following his refusal to allow a motion for the impeachment of President Buhari.

The lawmakers, numbering over 20, walked out of the chamber after the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, shot down a motion on insecurity and impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

After spending over two hours in a closed session, the lawmakers began plenary for the day.

