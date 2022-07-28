President Buhari has summoned his service chiefs to an urgent security meeting to hold on Thursday, July 28

The Nigerian leader was reported to have taken the decision hours after senators threatened to impeach him over the frightening level of insecurity in the country

There are reports that some senators on the platform of the ruling APC joined their colleagues in the opposition to issue the impeachment threat

State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly summoned an emergency meeting of the National Security Council scheduled to hold on Thursday, July 28.

Daily Trust reported that the president called for the meeting hours after senators threatened to impeach him if the current security situation did not improve.

President Buhari summoned the National Security Council emergency meeting for Thursday, July 28. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Legit.ng had previously reported that there was serious rancour in the upper chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday, July 27, as some senators walked out on the Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, following his refusal to allow a motion for the impeachment of President Buhari.

Senate minority leader, Senator Philip Aduda, was on the verge of leading the motion but was not given the floor by Senate President Lawan to carry on with his motion.

This action by the Senate President was said to have angered some senators who walked out of the Red Chamber alongside Senator Aduda.

APC senators agree with PDP colleagues on impeachment threat

Meanwhile, Daily Trust stated it gathered from APC senators that it was a collective decision of the senators to issue President Buhari the six-week ultimatum to address the rising insecurity.

Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi West) said none of the senators who attended the plenary opposed the impeachment threat.

“It was a collective decision of the Senate to give an ultimatum to the president. The difference between the position of the APC and the opposition is that they said after six weeks, we must impeach (the president) but APC senators said we should review the security situation after the ultimatum and thereafter take a position.

“None of the senators who were at the plenary was against either ultimatum or impeachment,” the senator said.

In another separate report, former Senate minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said that most of the APC senators are with them on the move to impeach President Buhari.

Legit.ng gathered that Abaribe was responding to the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, who in an interview, said the minority in the Senate cannot have their way in impeaching the president.

Lawan says N900bn approved for fight against insecurity not enough

Meanwhile, Senate President Lawan has also said the N900 billion approved for the fight against insecurity in the country is not enough.

Lawan, while addressing lawmakers shortly before the upper chamber adjourned for its annual recess, lamented the incessant killing and maiming of Nigerians by terrorists.

"The security situation has been a very difficult and challenging one, but, recently, there has been an increase of attacks, killings and maiming of our citizens," he said.

