The move by the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari has been backed by Governor Samuel Ortom

According to Governor Ortom, the country cannot continue to wallow in incompetence

He stated that there was a need for a serious revival in the economy of security of Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has backed the senate move to serve President Muhammadu Buhari an impeachment notice amid the incessant insecurity challenges plaguing the country.

According to a report by ThisDay newspaper, Governor Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lauded the national assembly for issuing a six-weeks notice to the president.

Governor Samuel Ortom stated that he is solidly behind the move for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo: Governor Samuel Ortom

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Senators from the main opposition party led by Senator Philip Aduda of the FCT stormed out of the red chamber after Senate President Ahmed Lawan refused to hear a motion for the impeachment of President Buhari.

Governor Ortom gave his support at his Abuja lodge on Friday, July 29 while receiving delegates of the Senate minority leader, Senator Philip Aduda.

Gov Ortom lauds courageous lawmakers

While speaking with the delegates, Governor Ortom stated that he admired their courage and patriotic move while also giving kudos to Senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who joined in supporting the course of President Buhari's impeachment.

Governor Ortom described the performance of President Buhari's administration as one that has performed below par and failed in salvaging the challenges in security, economy and a host of others.

Meanwhile, Senator Aduda who led the team of delegates told Governor Ortom that it was expedient that they briefed him of the development as one of the power brokers of the PDP.

Aduda told the governor that although the impeachment move was initiated by the Senate, the House of Representatives as well as a good number of the APC members had also joined.

Senator Orker Jev and Hon. Samson Okwu among others was also present at the visit.

