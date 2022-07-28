A tsunami of defections has hit the ruling APC in two northern states, Kebbi and Bauchi, ahead of the 2023 elections

In Kebbi, two former deputy governors, state secretary, zonal vice chairman and more than 40 others joined the PDP

In Bauchi state, 5,000 women dumped the APC for the opposition PDP and vowed to work for Atiku's victory

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state - Two former deputy governors of Kebbi state, Ibrahim K. Aliyu and Mohammed Bello Dantani, Magajin Rafin Kabi, have defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of 2023.

The two ex-deputy governors joined the PDP alongside the APC zonal vice chairman, Alhaji Atiku Alaramma Warrah, the state organising secretary, Abdullahi Mai Unguwa Shanga, and 43 others, Leadership reported.

APC has lost some of its prominent members in Kebbi and Bauchi states to the PDP. Photo credits: @iyorchiayu, @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The former deputy governors announced their loyalty at the PDP secretariat in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, on Wednesday, July 27.

Why we left APC for PDP - Aliyu, Kabi speak

Speaking at the PDP secretariat, Aliyu and Kabi said they left the APC because of maltreatment and the state government’s failure to execute meaningful projects in the state.

They said the state government failed to fulfil its promise to offer them positions during the last concluded primaries.

The new PDP chieftains also asserted that the APC will not win the forthcoming 2023 general election in the state.

5,000 APC women defect to PDP in Bauchi

In a similar development in Bauchi state, 5,000 APC women have also defected to the PDP.

The leader of the defectors, Fatima Mohammed, said their decision to join the PDP was due to the failure of the APC-led government to fulfil its various campaign promises.

She said the 5,000 women defectors would work towards ensuring the victory of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Femi Fani-Kayode speaks on dumping APC ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the APC, has denied dumping the ruling party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, July 25, the former minister of aviation said the reports about him dumping the APC are not true.

He added that any reports not emanating from him or his official social media handles should be disregarded by members of the public.

Source: Legit.ng