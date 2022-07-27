Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's decision to settle for a Muslim as his running mate is still eliciting reactions from prominent Nigerians

One of such prominent Nigerians is a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara

The Bauchi-born APC chieftain stated that those supporting the decision of Tinubu are promoting disunity in the country

FCT, Abuja - The former Speaker Federal House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has described the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate and his running mate as ungodly and against the unity of the country.

Speaking during the 12th General Assembly and Leadership Transition Ceremony of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dogara said the position of CAN of the same faith ticket is a Godly position and anything contrary to that is ungodly.

Tinubu's decision to select a Muslim running mate continues to attract condemnation from even APC members. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

His words:

“I want to say emphatically that CAN’s position on Muslim/Muslim ticket in this country, at this moment of national peril, is not CAN’s only position, I believe that is God’s position.

“We serve a God of justice, our God is righteous, our God is the author of diversity, and he wants as diverse as we are to come together.

“So, CAN’s position as much as it is a righteous position, it is the position of all of us who live righteousness, justice, diversity and are working to harness it for the advancement of this country.”

The former Speaker said that there is no neutrality on the issue, adding that those who support the Muslim/Muslim tickets are working against the unity of Nigeria.

He said:

“Anybody can say anything, but in as much as what we are standing for is Godly, any other position is ungodly, there is no middle way, you can’t be in the middle, it is either you are for righteousness, justice, inclusivity or you are working against the unity of this great country.”

2023: Aisha Yesufu berates Tinubu for choosing Muslim running mate

Similarly, human rights activist, Aisha Yefufu has berated Tinubu for choosing a Muslim running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Sharing her thoughts on Tinubu's action, Yesufu said the decision of the APC presidential candidate is not justifiable.

She further stated that a Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to fairness, equity and justice. 2023:

Middle Belt Youths reject APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket

In a related development, the forum of Middle Belt Youths have described the adoption of Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC choice as a slap to the north and an insult to Nigerians.

President of the forum, Terrence Kuanum in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, July 11 stated that the youths received with sadness and utter disappointment the decision of the Tinubu to pick another Muslim as his running mate.

The group further said the decision is a clandestine way to say Christians, especially from the north are bereft of competent people.

