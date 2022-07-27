An ally of the president, Buba Galadima has called for caution of their security of lives and property in Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain said the terrorists might carry out the threat to kidnap President Muhammadu Buhari

According to Galadima, citizens' expectations were cut short when it became obvious that the will to end the insecurity was lacking with the present administration

Buba Galadima, a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that if care is not taken, the terrorists can carry out their threat of abducting the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.

Galadima while speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa service with the prolonged insecurity bedevilling the country, it would not be surprising if the president is kidnapped.

Buba Galadima has called for prayers over the lives of Buhari and other Nigerians.

Source: Twitter

He also warned that it is important to note that the bandits are disdainful of the present administration led by President Buhari and would do anything to continue their attacks.

According to Galadima, at the onset of his administration, several Nigerians had expected so much from the president, especially with his military background.

He, however, said that the people's expectations were cut short when it became obvious that the will to end the insecurity was lacking.

His words:

"These bandits are disdainful to Buhari administration. At the beginning of the government, everybody was scared of him (Buhari); expected him to be brave before he was now exposed to be toothless.

“Buhari knows nothing, he can’t do anything, that is why you see government officials are siphoning billions from public property and nobody can stop them.”

Implications of prison break at Kuje facility

Daily Trust also reports that while speaking about the recent prison break at the Kuje Custodial Centre, Galadima said if the terrorists have access to prison facilities, it means that the president himself is not safe.

He added:

“If care is not taken, sooner or later Buhari too can be kidnapped considering the way security issues are ignored.

“The only option available now is to either continue praying or arm ourselves for protection but if we depend on this government, definitely we will be killed.”

'It is the most shameful thing,' Nigerians react to terrorists' attack on Buhari's convoy

The Tuesday, July 5, attack on President Buhari's convoy had led to some mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Many citizens believe the terrorists who launched the attack have been treated with a kid's glove thus leading to the incessant attack and lack of fear.

According to some Nigerians, the attack on the convoy of the number one citizen shows that no one is safe in the country.

Resident narrates ordeal faced during terrorists' attack on Buhari's convoy in Katsina

An attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari had left residents of Katsina state in shock.

One of the residents on spoke on the incident said that they were terrified and had to hide in the bush during the attack.

The resident added that they were in the bush until a long stretch of military troops arrived to clear the area.

