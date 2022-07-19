A crisis allegedly brewing in the ruling APC over Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's picking of Kashim Shettima, former Borno governor, as his running mate

A new report stated that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state is unhappy with the choice of Shettima over him

It was reported that Governor El-Rufai also enjoyed the sympathy of some of his colleagues from the northern region

A report by Daily Independent claims Governor Nasir El-Rufai is not happy with the decision of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election, to pick Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

The newspaper cited anonymous sources as saying that the APC leadership is trying to manage the issue so that it won’t blow open like that of the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, is currently at loggerheads with Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, who announced Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta state governor, as his running mate.

Governor El-Rufai is allegedly unhappy with Tinubu for picking Shettima over him as running mate.

Source: Facebook

According to the report, the list of Tinubu's potential running mates was narrowed to El-Rufai from the northwest and Shettima from the northeast.

"While many had thought Tinubu will settle for el-Rufai, the former Lagos State governor announced Shettima," the report stated.

“The same situation in PDP is currently playing out in the APC. Governor el-Rufai is very embittered about the decision made by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Emissaries have been sent to him but he rebuffed them.

"He turned up for the governorship campaign in Osun last week because he has no issues with his colleague, Oyetola. But definitely, he is angry with Tinubu," the source was quoted as saying.

Some APC governors backing El-Rufai

The report further stated that El-Rufai, Kaduna governor, "enjoyed the sympathy of some APC governors, especially those in the north".

It was reported that the governors had "always insisted that for supporting Tinubu in the primary, he must pick one of them as his running mate.

"Announcing Shettima, a former governor, as his choice without consulting with the governors was seen as an affront by the APC governors who are major stakeholders in the party," the source added.

APC announces date to unveil Tinubu’s running mate Kashim Shettima

In another report, Tinubu has scheduled the presentation of his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, for Wednesday, July 20.

The development is coming nine days after the national leader of the party picked the former governor of Borno state as vice presidential candidate.

Shettima will be officially unveiled by 1pm at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja. This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday morning, July 19, by the APC National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu.

