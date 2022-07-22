President Muhammadu Buhari is currently hosting a delegation led by the All Progressives Congress’ standard bearer, Bola Tinubu, at the State House, Abuja.

The delegation, which consists of the Vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, and other key members of the party, was ushered in to see the President at about 03:00 pm, Friday.

The visit comes about two days after Shettima was unveiled as Tinubu’s substantive running mate.

The former Borno State Governor, who was at the Villa to see Buhari on Wednesday, told journalists that he “felt morally bound” to thank the president personally, before returning with a larger delegation on Friday.

Reacting to agitations over the Muslim-Muslim ticket floated by his party, he said the APC ticket was not designed to protect the interests of one faith as there were religious leaders to do that.

“In Borno, we spent over N1bn naira rebuilding churches destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgency. And this legacy has been continued by Governor Babagana Zulum. We have taken more Christian pilgrims to Jerusalem than some of the Northern states headed by Christians.

“So, we have that history of inclusivity, of togetherness. What we need is competent leadership. We are not coming into government to represent the Muslim or the Christian faith. The Sultan of Sokoto is eminently qualified to protect Muslim interests and the CAN president is eminently qualified to defend Christian interests as well,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng