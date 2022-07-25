Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, has again hit back at his rival, Bola Tinubu of the APC, over his stance on his state of memory

Atiku has claimed that Tinubu wanted the vice-president slot when they were both in Action Congress in 2007, but he declined, considering the religious configuration of Nigeria

Tinubu, on the other hand, said Atiku was lying, adding that he was actually offered the position, but Atiku, in his reaction to the denial, said Tinubu's memory failed him

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has again attacked his rival, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku fired the salvo on Tinubu over the claims that he offered the APC national leader vice presidential slot in 2007, claiming Tinubu actually asked for it, according to Nigerian Tribune.

Atiku fires salvo at Tinubu on 2007 presidential campaign under AC Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu & Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Tinubu reacts to Atiku's claim on 2007 presidential election

Atiku, in an interview on Saturday, July 23, on Arise TV, claimed that Tinubu requested the running mate slot under the Action Congress, but he turned him down because he found it lacked sensitivity to our religious configuration.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In his reaction, Tinubu accused Atiku of lying, revealing that the former vice-president offered the position to him.

Atiku says Tinubu's memory failing him

Atiku, in a statement issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, stated that it was not just a case of Tinubu telling a lie but his memory failing him.

“We would not say that Bola Tinubu has lied. Rather, it is our desire to give him the benefit of the doubt and believe that his memory may not be what it used to be,” the statement read in part.

The statement argued that multiple sources have confirmed Atiku’s position on Tinubu, suggesting certain behavioural patterns.

APC engages PDP in fresh war of words over Tinubu, Atiku’s competency

Legit.ng reported that the APC had engaged the PDP in a war of words on the competency of their presidential flagbearers.

The APC, was reacting to a challenge brought forward by the PDP's presidential candidate that Tinubu should hold a 1-hour media chat if his memory could handle it.

The APC, in its defence, said Tinubu is a very busy person, adding that he will only respond to national issues and not a ranting politician that has nothing to offer

Source: Legit.ng