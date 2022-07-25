Members of the ruling party in the southeast region have resolved to do all it takes for Bola Tinubu to win the 2023 presidential election

The All Progressives Congress stakeholders said Tinubu's victory in 2023 will be of great benefit to the region

According to the Imo state governor, it is important for all residents of the region to vote en masse for the APC

The presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) received a major boost from stakeholders of the party in the southeast region of the country.

The Punch reports that the stakeholders met in Owerri, the capital city of Imo state over the weekend.

Hosted by the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, the stakeholders resolved to work for the victory of APC and Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election and more.

The southeast stakeholders in APC have agreed that Bola Tinubu will win the region. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Speaking at the meeting, Uzodimma said the APC was targeting to win all the positions at the 2023 general elections.

He noted that the southeast governors were completely focused on making sure that the lives and property of the people within the region are secured before and after the elections.

Also condemning the sit-at-home order in the region, Uzodimma said activities especially commercial-related ones have been stalled in the southeast.

His words:

“How do you expect that people should sit at home without going to work, for no effort of theirs. And you say you are looking for Biafra? We have decided that we are part and parcel of the Federal Government and the ruling party is APC.

“I charge the South-East leadership of our great party to constitute committees and populate these communities for the APC to win elections.”

How Tinubu can emerge victorious in southeast region

Channels Television also reports that the national publicity secretary of the APC in the southeast, Augustine Onyedebelu said he is assured that the people would massively vote for Tinubu.

According to him, Tinubu has the needed capacity to turn things around for Nigerians, especially the people of the region.

