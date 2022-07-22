Atiku Abubakar believes that the Labour Party and its presidential flag bearer have no opportunity at the 2023 poll

The former vice president made this disclosure during an interview with Arise Television on Friday, July 22

According to Atiku, there is more to winning elections that campaign on various social media platforms

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said that it is impossible for the Labour Party and its flag bearer, Peter Obi to emerge victorious in the 2023 elections.

Speaking in a recorded interview with Arise Television which was aired on Friday, July 22, the former vice president said he does not expect the Labour Party to garner as many votes in the presidential election.

Atiku said that the Labour Party does not have the structure needed to win an election in Nigeria. Photo: PDP, Peter Obi

Citing the outcome of the governorship election in Osun state on Saturday, July 16, the PDP presidential candidate said the Labour Party's flag bearer in the state failed to perform well.

His words:

"I really don't expect the Labour Party to take as much votes from the PDP as people are suggesting.

"We could have seen it in the last elections in Osun state. What was the performance of the Labour Party?" he asked.

A 'structureless' Labour Party

Noting that emerging victorious in Nigerian politics is majorly dependent on the structure of every political party, Atiku confirmed the many opinions that Labour Party has no structure.

He said:

"This is a party that doesn't have a governor, doesn't have members of the National Assembly, it doesn't have State Assembly members. And politics in this country depends on the structures we have at these various levels.

"At the local government level, at the state level and the national level. It is very very difficult to expect a miracle to happen, you know simply because Peter Obi is in the Labour Party."

Elections in Nigeria are not won on social media

Also cautioning that elections are not won on social media, the former vice president said that 90 per cent of Nigerian voters who are resident in the northern part of the country do not use social media.

He added:

"After all they were saying through the social media, we have more than one million votes in Osun state but how many stood out to vote for Labour Party?

"And then again, mark you are talking about social media, in the north 90 per cent of our people are not 'tuned' to social media."

