Some Christian clerics are not bothered about the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC ahead of the 2023 presidential election

In fact, in a fresh video posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 24, some prayer warriors were seen praying for Tinubu to become Nigeria's next president

The clerics in the video asked God to scatter anyone or group of persons working against Tinubu's emergence in 2023

While the saga of Nigerian Bishops who were present during the unveiling ceremony of Kashim Shettima, Bola Tinubu's running mate, is still fresh in the mind of Nigerians, another related issue has emerged.

A fresh video posted on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe, one of Tinubu's dyed-in-the-wool supporters, reveals a number of Christian clerics praying intensively for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In their prayers, the religious leaders were decreeing that Tinubu will take over Aso Rock Villa come 2023.

The clerics decreed that Tinubu will become the president in 2023 (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu)

One of the points in the prayer was that anyone or people working against Tinubu's emergence should be scattered.

The cleric leading the prayer session was heard in the video clip asking God to intervene in making Tinubu the next president of Nigeria.

The prayer warrior also prayed for Hon. James Faleke, the member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, asked God to bless him for his support for Tinubu and prayed that he will win his own election.

He said:

''In the name of Jesus, his efforts will end in praise.''

''This election coming up in 2023, in the name of Jesus, Tinubu will be victorious, he will get favour and God will make a way for him.''

Reacting to the video, Igbokwe said:

"Prayers for Asiwaju, the next president of Nigeria."

Shettima’s unveiling: Alleged fake Bishops explain mission at APC event

The alleged fake Bishops who recently attended the unveiling of the APC vice presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, had finally stated their own side of the story.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday, July 22, Prophet Ugochukwu Ugokwe Prince, Senior Pastor, Yoke Breakers Prophetic Ministry, Abuja and Founder, Muslims and Christian Love Foundation on behalf of his colleagues said:

“For several days now, we have watched with dismay the unwarranted controversy, insults on our persons, the abuse and the awful threats against our lives precipitated against our simple, patriotic attendance of an event..."

