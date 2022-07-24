Peter Obi has continued his economic mantra focused on production and not consumption if he is elected president

Obi says if elected, his administration will rekinde the patriotic spirit of sacrificing for a better Nigeria

The Labour Party presidential candidate also stated that through production, there will be exports, and it will create jobs

Umuahia - The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has vowed to ensure Nigeria's exports improves if he is elected president in the 2023 general elections.

The Punch newspaper reports that Obi made the comment in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, on Saturday, January 23 during a non-denominational prayer organized by the Catholic Diocese of Umuahia to pray for him.

He pointed out that it was unacceptable and unfortunate that millions of Nigerians are not sure where their next meal would come from, even though the country was blessed with an enormous amount of natural resources.

His words:

“Nigeria is a country with 9,23000 square kilometres of land, and a population of 200 million people. God blessed us with oil and other resources. We have over 100 million people living in poverty.

“But to show that we are not a producing country, last year, our total export including oil was less than 30 billion dollars, that is why we can’t find dollars today.

“I told the governor of the Abia state today that if I become president, I can assure you that in two years our exports will improve because what we need is government support for our people to produce and export to make a living. That will create a lot of jobs for our people.”

2023: Peter Obi has wide acceptability in northern Nigeria, says Iliya

On her part, Labour Party deputy national chairman Ladi Iliya says Obi has wide acceptability in northern Nigeria just as his counterparts in the Peoples Democratic Party and the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Iliya further said that Obi will revamp the economy of the country and address its security challenges if elected president in 2023.

She disclosed this on Thursday, July 21 in Jos, Plateau state, during a one-day mobilisation and sensitisation meeting with critical stakeholders and Labour Party support groups as well as the establishment of a link between support groups and the Nigeria Labour Congress.

2023: Young girl donates her savings to Peter Obi's campaign

Meanwhile, a young Nigerian girl, Covenant Onyebuchi on Tuesday, July 12 donated her savings to Obi ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obi who was in Enugu for a live interview on a radio station was accosted by the girl while he was about departing.

The video of the girl presenting the money to Obi went viral on social media.

