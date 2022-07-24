Peter Obi continues to get the support of various political pressure groups ahead of the 2023 presidential election

One of such groups is a pan-Nigerian platform known as Movement for Actualization of Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction

Leaders of the group say Obi's candidacy should be given support by every well-meaning Nigerian to promote unity, togetherness and love

FCT, Abuja - A pan-Nigerian group, Movement for Actualization of Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction (MANPIEX), has said that Chief Obafemi Awolowo would have endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for the 2023 election if he were still alive.

The convener of the group, Joe Nwokedi, listed organizations and individuals who had endorsed the candidacy of Peter Obi outside Igbo land to include Afenifere, PANDEF, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Edwin Clark, Hakim Baba Ahmed, among others.

Peter Obi continues to get the support of various groups across the country.

Source: UGC

Nwokedi noted that Peter Obi was standing on a tripod of equity, competence and credibility.

According to him, the fact that the southeast has not produced president since the dawn of the democracy in 1999 makes it fair and equitable that Obi candidacy should be given support by every well-meaning Nigerians to promote unity, togetherness and love that brought the founding fathers together.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Daily Sun newspaper quoted him as saying:

“On competence, Peter Obi is the most competent of all the aspirants for the office of the president in 2023.

“He has demonstrated enormous capacity, integrity and sincerity in his past and present endeavours that clearly stand him out among all the aspirants of the office. All Nigerians should overwhelmingly support him.

“In terms of credibility, he is very credible, considering his experience both in private and public life, where he has excelled beyond the imagination of his friends and foes.”

In her contribution, Nkeiruka Ifekwem said Obi’s life style and prudence in management of men and resources was what Nigeria needed in order to save the country from total collapse.

She also expressed appreciation that Obi’s candidacy had become a movement that had taken over the whole country.

2023: Young girl donates her savings to Peter Obi's campaign

Recall that a young Nigerian girl, Covenant Onyebuchi on Tuesday, July 12 donated her savings to Obi ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obi who was in Enugu for a live interview on a radio station was accosted by the girl while he was about departing.

The video of the girl presenting the money to Obi went viral on social media.

Peter Obi's supporters commence weekly prayers for Labour Party candidate

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 presidential election, some supporters of Obi have commenced a weekly prayer for the former Anambra state governor.

The organisers are arranging the prayer sessions via Google meet and it will be held every Friday between 12pm and 1pm.

The link for people to join the national prayer is already been shared on various social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng