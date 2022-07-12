Peter Obi's supporters nationwide continue to go the extra mile for the Labour Party presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 polls

One of such supporters, Miss Covenant Onyebuchi walked to Peter Obi’s departing convoy in Enugu and handed him her life savings as a show of support.

Peter Obi was touched, he came down from his vehicle, hugged her and prayed for her due to her action

Enugu - A young Nigerian girl, Covenant Onyebuchi on Tuesday, July 12 donated her savings to the campaign of Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obi who was in Enugu for a live interview on a radio station was accosted by the girl while he was about departing.

An excited gave Covenant a hug for her action. Photo credit: @ConnectOnitsha

The video of the girl presenting the money to Obi has gone viral on social media.

While donating the money to Obi's campaign, Covenant said:

“I have been trying to save up money, so I prayed yesterday and I said I wanted to see a humble man, and God answered my prayers.

“I live down the street and I heard that Peter Obi is in Urban Radio, so I rushed down and I was like thank God for answering my prayers. I thank God I am about to bless a humble man. Though I don't have many, I said let me bless him.”

A smiling Obi received the money amidst applause from those present and he promised to call the girl later.

