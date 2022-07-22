Atiku Abubakar has irked some Nigerians after saying 90% of northerners are not on social media while speaking to Arise TV

The former vice president made the comment while suggesting that the Labour Party cannot make inroads in northern Nigeria

The PDP presidential candidate also dismissed Labour Party, saying the political platform has no structures to win elections

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has come under fire from Nigerians for saying 90% of northerners are not on social media.

The former vice president of Nigeria made the statement in a pre-recorded interview on Arise TV aired on Friday, July 22.

Atiku may have shot himself in the foot by saying 90% of northerners don't have access to social media. Photo credit: Atiku Media

Speaking on the chances of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, the PDP presidential candidate said the LP will not divide the votes meant for the PDP as being suggested in some quarters.

His words:

“It is very difficult to expect a miracle to happen, simply because Peter Obi is in the Labour Party. After all, they were saying through social media, they had more than one million votes in Osun state.

“But how many votes turned for the Labour Party? And then again, mark you, you’re talking about social media. In the north, 90 percent of our people are not tuned to social media.”

Nigerians react to Atiku's comment on northerners, social media

The comment of the PDP presidential candidate, particularly his claim that 90% of northerners are not on social media, has infuriated some Nigerians.

Writing on Twitter, Chude Columbus wrote:

“Northerners complain and fight stereotype on this app everyday only for Atiku, in an attempt to denigrate Labour Party and Obidients boldly told the world on national TV that 90% of northerners don’t have access to internet. This man wants people to remain poor for his political gains.”

Angel Jesse wrote:

“If 90% of northerners are not on social media and Atiku is bragging about it, that is Atiku indirectly calling the north underdeveloped, And also saying all the northern presidents have failed the north!!!”

Steve Destiny wrote:

“Atiku said 90% of northerners are not on social media. This means, even though north has occupied various political positions, they did little for their people.”

2023: Group begins mobilisation for Atiku nationwide

Meanwhile, a group loyal to Atiku Abubakar, on the aegis of Unify and Coalesce, has said it will within 60 days mobilise one million volunteers to work, educate and bring awareness to millions of Nigerian voters across the country towards the actualisation of the Atiku/Okowa presidency.

The group which comprises of Nigerians from all walks of life and professionals had in 2019 worked for the PDP presidential candidate.

In a statement released on Wednesday, July 20 signed by its national coordinator, Chief Edobor Ozakpolor, and its interim secretary, Odumale Ogedegbe, the group said new coordinators will soon be named among the youths across the 774 local government areas of the country.

2023: Diaspora group vows to raise funds in support of Atiku

In a related development, the Democracy Vanguard of Nigeria in Diaspora (DVND) has declared support for Atiku, even as it vowed to raise fund in support of the project.

The Nigerians in diaspora also said Atiku's presidency raised their hope of voting in future elections.

In a statement released Monday, July 18 signed by its Director-General, T A Sule and Vice President, Anozie Ugenyi, the group noted that Atiku has historically remained the political leader whose every action and utterance, reflects an understanding of Nigeria's deep rooted challenges.

