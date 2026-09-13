Gary Neville publicly accused VAR officials of making an error in awarding Erling Haaland's winner for Manchester City against Manchester United

The goal was initially ruled out for offside on the pitch before VAR overturned the decision in City's 1-0 Old Trafford victory

Neville pointed to an offside rule clause involving Enzo Fernandez that he says VAR officials ignored when reviewing the goal

Gary Neville has come out strongly against the VAR decision that allowed Erling Haaland's goal to stand in Manchester City's 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, predicting that officiating body Pro Ref will be forced to apologise for the call.

The goal was first ruled out for offside by the on-field referee, but VAR reversed the decision after determining that United defender Patrick Dorgu had played Haaland onside.

Gary Neville believes the VAR officials were "wrong" to award Manchester City's winner at Manchester United in their 1-0 victory at Old Trafford. Photos by James Gill/Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, the review focused on whether City midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who was in an offside position as he moved to play the ball, actually made contact with it. VAR concluded he did not, and the goal was awarded.

The Premier League Match Centre explained its reasoning in a post on X:

"VAR checked the referee's call of no goal for offside, and determined that Haaland was in an onside position and recommended that the goal was awarded. The VAR also deemed that while in an offside position, Fernandez didn't play the ball."

Neville's case against VAR's decision

Neville, speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, argued that the Match Centre's explanation overlooked a key part of the offside rule.

Under the laws of the game, a player can be penalised for being offside without physically touching the ball, if their movement interferes with an opponent.

This interference includes clearly attempting to play a ball that is close when that action impacts an opponent, or making an obvious action that affects an opponent's ability to play the ball.

Neville's view is that Fernandez's attempt to reach the ball directly disrupted United defender Lisandro Martinez before Haaland scored at the back post.

"There is no doubt that Enzo is attempting to play the ball and putting Lisandro Martinez off," Neville said.

"It's a really strange one. They'll recognise they got that wrong."

He went further on his podcast, suggesting the Match Centre's public explanation had made the situation worse for the officials:

"I think they are ignoring the rule. They are digging themselves a bigger hole. I'm really surprised they put that out. They will have to retract that."

Neville added that the specific wording of the offside rule left no room for interpretation in Fernandez's case.

The Sky Sports pundit was direct about where he expects this controversy to end:

"They're the words that I think, emphatically, means we will see an apology from Pro Ref."

The incident has renewed debate around the consistency and transparency of VAR decisions in the Premier League, with Neville's remarks adding significant weight to those questioning whether the correct process was followed during the review of Haaland's winning goal.

Carrick reacts after Man United lose to City

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Manchester City’s dramatic Premier League derby victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Despite playing with 10 men for most of the match, City secured a 1–0 win through Erling Haaland’s controversial second-half goal.

Source: Legit.ng