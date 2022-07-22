Labour Party leaders have commenced mobnilisation in Lagos state ahead of the 2023 general elections

The party leaders in the state noted that the move is geared towards aligning all the support groups to have one expected goal

The party is regarded is one of the fastest growing political platforms in the country since Peter Obi joined to contest for presidency

Lagos - The Labour Party (LP) on Thursday, July 21 kicked off voters, support groups, and membership sensitisation drive in Lagos state.

The sensitisation, it said, was to galvanise more supporters and members for the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and other candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The deputy national chairman of the party, Bashiru Apapa, at an interactive session in Lagos with various support groups and leaders, called for synergy and unity to deliver the state for Obi and all LP candidates in 2023.

Apapa said there was need for coordination of all support groups for Obi’s presidential ambition so as to achieve the objectives of enthroning him.

On his part, the national legal adviser of LP, Akingbade Oyelegan, said:

“The problem we have before now is the fact that some of the support groups do not want to align with the Coalition for Peter Obi.”

Also speaking, Adeyinka Adetokunbo-Azubuike, the zonal Director, mobilisation and logistics (southwest) Coalition for Peter Obi, who noted that there were 41 support groups for Obi in the zone, said all groups needed each other to succeed.

He said:

“This is a harmonisation move and sensitisation on Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC). The Coalition for Peter Obi is one body that is housing all support groups that are out to campaign for Obi. We are 100 per cent sure Peter Obi will win.”

