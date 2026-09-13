A legal practitioner questioned Atiku Abubakar's reported $1.2 million lobbying contract with a Washington firm targeting President Tinubu's past

The 12-month lobbying deal is on record under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act, according to Titilope Anifowose

Anifowose told Legit.ng that Atiku should focus on convincing Nigerians about his own agenda rather than attacking the president's image

A Nigerian legal practitioner has questioned the motives behind former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's reported decision to hire a Washington lobbying firm to investigate President Bola Tinubu's past dealings in the United States, describing the move as a worrying political precedent.

Titilope Anifowose, a legal practitioner, shared her views in an interview with Legit.ng, saying she found the development "politically revealing" but urged caution against treating allegations as proven facts.

Titilope Anifowoshe calls for issue-based campaigns between President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar Photo credit: X.@atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

She noted that the reported 12-month lobbying contract is on record under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act.

On transparency and the evidence standard

While Anifowose said she supports transparency and believes public officials should be held to the highest standards, she drew a clear line between raising questions and making firm conclusions.

She added that anyone who believes Tinubu has acted wrongly should bring forward concrete evidence rather than rely on a foreign lobbyist to shape Nigerian public opinion.

The real battle should be bout Nigeria

Anifowose's sharpest criticism centred on what she sees as a drift away from issue-based politics. She argued that Atiku should be presenting Nigerians with a clear vision on the economy, security, education, federalism and national development, rather than channelling resources into Washington-based campaigns.

"The 2027 election should ultimately be a referendum on competing visions for Nigeria, not a referendum on who can hire the more expensive lobbyist in America," she said.

She told Legit.ng that Atiku is entitled to pursue whatever legal or political strategy he considers necessary, but that the approach raises broader questions about the direction of Nigerian democracy.

Atiku Abubakar, who served as Nigeria's Vice President from 1999 to 2007, was ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections, having resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026.

Read Anifowoshe's full statement here:

"I find it politically revealing, but I also think we need to be intellectually honest about what is actually happening.

"Atiku is entitled to pursue whatever legal or political strategy he considers necessary. But when a Nigerian politician spends $1.2 million on a Washington lobbying firm to dig into the historical records of another Nigerian politician, I think Nigerians are justified in asking: what exactly is the objective, and what does it say about the politics we are building? The reported 12-month lobbying contract is on record under the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act.

"If there are genuine questions about President Tinubu's past dealings in the United States, let the relevant documents come out. I have no problem with transparency. In fact, I believe strongly that public officials should be held to the highest standards.

"But transparency must work both ways.

"I am uncomfortable with the attempt to turn allegations, lobbying campaigns and media narratives into established facts before the evidence has been independently tested. There is a difference between saying "there are questions surrounding this matter" and saying "the President has a criminal record." Those are not the same thing.

"What concerns me more is the precedent. We should be building a democracy where Nigerian politicians return to Nigerians with their ideas, records, policies and vision—not one where our domestic political battles increasingly become lobbying campaigns in Washington.

"Atiku should tell Nigerians what he intends to do differently about the economy, security, institutions, education, federalism and national development.

"The 2027 election should ultimately be a referendum on competing visions for Nigeria, not a referendum on who can hire the more expensive lobbyist in America.

"And frankly, if anyone believes President Tinubu has done something wrong, bring the evidence. Don't ask Nigerians to outsource their political judgment to a Washington lobbyist."

Legal practitioner Titilope Anifowoshe faults Atiku Abubakar's move to dig out President Bola Tinubu's record in US Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

APC asks court to dismiss Atiku's suit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC and President Tinubu filed a joint counter affidavit on September 9, challenging the suit brought by Atiku Abubakar and the ADC.

Atiku and the ADC sought a court order to bar Tinubu and the APC from the 2027 presidential election over an allegedly forged NYSC certificate.

The APC's legal director argued that Atiku lacked the standing to challenge Tinubu's nomination since he took no part in the party's primary.

Source: Legit.ng