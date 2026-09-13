Galatasaray Coach Sends Message to Victor Osimhen After Win Over Kocaelispor: ‘We Miss You’
- Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk spoke about the impact Victor Osimhen has on the squad amid his injury absence
- Osimhen picked up an injury during the Istanbul derby win over Basaksehir and could miss up to three weeks of action
- Buruk admitted that getting Osimhen and Mario Lemina fit ahead of the Trabzonspor trip would strengthen his squad
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has spoken openly about how much Victor Osimhen means to the Turkish club, saying the Nigerian striker is missed both as a player and as a presence on the pitch.
Osimhen sustained an injury during Galatasaray's 3-2 Istanbul derby victory over Istanbul Basaksehir last week and is expected to remain sidelined for up to three weeks.
The forward has since missed two fixtures: a 3-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League and a 1-0 league win over Kocaelispor on Sunday, in which Abdulkerim Badarkci scored the only goal.
Speaking via GS TV, Buruk was direct about the difference Osimhen makes to his side.
"Having Osimhen is a strength, not just in terms of the player, but also psychologically, just being on the field. With Osimhen, the game is, of course, very important, both in terms of pressing in attack and having a goalscorer like him in the penalty area," he said.
Buruk: We miss Osimhen
While acknowledging the squad's depth, the Galatasaray coach made clear that Osimhen's absence is felt at every level.
"We are strong with Osimhen. We are also strong without Osimhen; we have strong players. We miss Osimhen. We played with a lot of pressure, but it's very important to always have a clinical striker," Buruk added.
As noted by TRT Spor, Galatasaray's next assignment is a trip to face Trabzonspor, and Buruk has made no secret of his hope that the Nigerian forward will be available for selection alongside midfielder Mario Lemina, who is also recovering from injury.
Ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid star names Victor Osimhen among top 3 strikers in the world, give reasons
"If our players can return, and if we can get Osimhen and Lemina ready, we will field a stronger squad," the coach said.
Okan Buruk speaks after Galatasaray win
Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk praised new striker Deniz Gul after Galatasaray secured an important victory over Kocaelispor.
The manager praised the young forward for his performance as he deputises for the injured Victor Osimhen, even scoring a disallowed goal.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.