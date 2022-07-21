Ahead of 2023, Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, and Samuel Ortom, met behind closed doors in Abuja

Ortom, the governor of Benue state and PDP chieftain said Obi was one among those qualified Nigerians that the people were looking forward to

The Labour Party presidential candidate also spoke about the reason why he visited the governor in Abuja

Abuja - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, met behind closed doors in the Governor’s private residence in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20.

The meeting came less than 24 hours after the governor returned from his two weeks working leave and trip to the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Benue governor Samuel Ortom addressed the media after meeting behind closed doors. Photo credit: Benue State Government

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, indicates that the two leaders jointly addressed the media after the meeting.

Ortom tasks candidates on Nigeria's unity

Governor Ortom challenged presidential candidates of the various political parties in the coming general elections to put Nigeria above personal interests.

He said Nigerians were in dire need of people with “commitment and competence” that would fix the leadership crisis that had plunged the country into outright chaos.

The governor noted that the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Obi was one among those qualified Nigerians that the people were looking forward to having to take the country out of the leadership conundrum.

"Governor Ortom commended the decision of the former Anambra Governor to engage Nigerians, especially major players in the country's politics, irrespective of political leaning on his desire to serve as the country's next President.

"He said even though he was a major stakeholder of the People's Democratic Party, PDP, the candidate considered him as a Nigerian to consult on his aspiration," the statement read.

Why I visited Governor Ortom

Meanwhile, the LP presidential candidate, according to the same statement published on Facebook, explained that the visit was to show respect to his former political ally in the PDP.

He pointed out that though they were now in different political parties, their friendship as citizens of the country was most important.

In his response to the question that he did not have the needed structures to win elections, Obi stated that the millions of Nigerians who had been impoverished by bad leadership over an extended period “are my structures to win.”

He added that it was time for all hands to be on deck to correct the wrongs for a better Nigeria.

Reactions trail Peter Obi's visit to Ortom

Orshinyo Emmanuel commented:

"I know my governor won't support any less than Excellence!"

Msugh Zuakor said:

"Mr Obi this governor was lamenting the other day that FG is not granting him access to loans in other to pay salaries.

"I hope you inform him that money borrowed is meant for investment not consumption."

Aondolumun Jerome said:

"May you live long my able governor. Nobody will know your worth now because Nigerians are designed to oppose leadership. I wonder what happen to this nation if God did not bring you at this moment."

2023: Peter Obi meets Bishop Oyedepo in Canaanland

In a related development, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party also reportedly visited Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) at Canaan Land in Ota, Ogun on Tuesday, July 19.

A photo of Obi and Oyedepo was shared via Facebook on Wednesday, July 20, by a group known as Church Gist.

There are claims that the visit was for ‘priestly and birthday blessings’, as the former Anambra governor turned 61 years the same day, Tuesday.

