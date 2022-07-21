The ruling All Progressives Congress has been warned against the plan to flag a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election

The warning was issued to the ruling party on Wednesday, July 20, by a renowned Archbishop, Andrew Julius

According to Julius, the APC is set for doom in 2023 should they continue to ignore warnings from Christain leaders on flying the same faith ticket

A renowned cleric, Archbishop Andrew Julius, on Wednesday, July 20, issued a warning to the ruling All Progressives Congress over its Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The Archbishop said that flying Bola Tinubu as a presidential candidate and Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the election would spell doom for the party.

He also warned the party against continued negligence and disregard for warnings by Christain leaders over APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Archbishop Julius has said that APC is set for doom with a Muslim-Muslim ticket. Photo: APC Vanguard

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Julius urged the ruling party to make hay while the sun shines and avert the calamity ahead by doing the right thing in any way possible.

According to the Archbishop, Tinubu’s choice of the former Borno state Governor as running mate has created a massive crack in the ruling party.

Julius also added that some church leaders had lamented neglect, insensitivity and bias and have followed up with days of intense prayers and fasting with over 100 clergymen.

Dark cloud hovering APC and its candidates

He further hinted that during the intercessory sessions, it was revealed that dark clouds hover over Tinubu and Shettima due to the choice they have made on behalf of the party.

The Archbishop added that God is not happy with the combination which negates the diversity of the nation, especially at this critical time.

Quoting from Ezekiel 3:17-19, he said God warned that “Son of man, I have made you a watchman for the house of Israel (Nigeria).

His words:

“The day is coming as surely as the sun rises tomorrow and when that day comes, it will be too late to beg for mercy for each man and woman will be judged according to their works and that culminates in the fierce wrath of God with unending torment (Rev 20:12-15).

“Death looms. No one is spared from top to bottom. God isn't happy. We have interceded to avoid immediate danger. But the wrath of God will surely come if the heart of Tinubu remains hardened to the calls of his servants.

“We urge the ruling party to avert the bloodshed and withdraw the nomination of Shettima. God bless the APC. God bless Nigeria."

Just in: Tinubu campaign organisation opens up on "identities" of "Bishops" at Shettima’s unveiling

The Tinubu Campaign Organisation had reacted to the viral allegation that the clerics sighted at Shettima's unveiling were fake.

Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and communication, Tinubu Campaign Organisation, said the clergymen were not fake, noting that they are genuine church leaders.

Onanguga said though the clerics are not big names in Christendom yet, they are gradually building up their missions.

2023: CAN rejects Tinubu’s choice of Muslim running mate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that CAN rejected the selection of former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, July 10, CAN’s spokesperson, Adebayo Oladeji, said making such a decision in a polarised country was a wrong move.

He stated that if having a pastor as the vice president of the country and Christian clerics and worshipers are being killed, the security of lives and properties of Christians under a Muslim-Muslim could not be guaranteed.

