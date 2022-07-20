Despite the opposition to APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he is convinced Kashim Shettima is the best option for him as running mate

FCT, Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, July 20, officially unveiled Kashim Shettima, former Borno state governor, as his running mate.

At the unveiling event held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor, promised to work with his vice presidential candidate, alongside his team, to change the country for the better, The Punch reported.

The presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has maintained his choice of Senator Kashim Shettima is the best choice for the 2023 poll.

Tinubu also spoke on why he picked Shettima despite opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He said he had considered principles that determine victory in politics with his choice of the former Borno governor.

His words:

“All my life, my decision regarding the team around me and those I work with are guided by principles of competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness and adherence to excellence.

“In politics those principles are sacrosanct. They are not negotiable. Without them, there can be no victory or joy.

“This is where politics must end and leadership must begin. True leadership is not grounded in religious pandering, populism or sentiment. To forge ahead as a nation toward development and prosperity, we must, instead, break the shackles of old thinking.”

Shettima as running mate: I’ve made the hard, best choice - Tinubu

Tinubu also said he had made the hard, best choice in Shettima as his running mate for the 2023 poll, The Nation reported.

The choice, he said, was based on competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness and adherence to excellence.

Tinubu said the 2023 presidential poll is a must-win for the APC to fix the nation’s numerous challenges.

“I stand ready to make this journey and, today, I am delighted to stand shoulder to shoulder with my good friend, brother and running mate; His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima.

“Much has been said and written about my decision to select Senator Shettima to partner me on this journey.

“As a committed democrat and progressive, I have read and listened to all that has been written and said. It has been an emotional and moving period. I understand the strength of feeling that has been displayed by some within our party and I cherish and respect the views of all.

“Yet, I remain steadfast in my belief in the selection of Senator Shettima. I am unwavering in my belief that is the very best person to run for office and to, hopefully, govern by my side.

“I believe in the project this party embarked on at the moment of its foundation. I believe our diversity is our strength and I believe that we must be victorious to achieve the greatness of which this country is capable.

“All my life, my decisions regarding the team around and supporting me have always been guided by the principles of competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness, and adherence to excellence.

“In politics, these principles are sacrosanct. Without them, there can be neither victory nor good governance," Tinubu said.

He added:

“Senator Kashim Shettima’s career in politics and beyond shows that he is eminently qualified not only to deliver that all-important electoral victory but, also, to step into the shoes of the Vice President. As a man with the talent, maturity, strength of character, and patriotism he has my implicit confidence and faith.”

Recall that some Christians and Muslims have condemned his choice of Shettima, noting that he trampled against ‘democratic balancing’.

2023: Shettima speaks on Muslim-Muslim ticket

Meanwhile, Shettima has also said his emergence as the APC vice-presidential candidate shows that Nigerians are ready to choose competence over “primordial sentiments”.

He said this during his unveiling as Tinubu's running mate on Wednesday.

Though the Muslim-Muslim ticket had elicited criticism from some Nigerians who described it as an “injustice” to the Christian community, Shettima said his becoming the APC vice-presidential candidate is based on democratic values not otherwise.

