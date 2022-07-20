The leadership of the ruling APC on Wednesday officially presented Kashim Shettima as Bola Tinubu's running mate for the 2023 election

In a new development, Bola Tinubu during the ceremony held in Abuja disclosed his choice of Shettima was the best he made so far

In a mix, the APC vice presidential candidate after the unveiling noted that the Muslim-Muslim ticket is a Nigerian project

Two-term Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima says his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s vice-presidential candidate shows that Nigerians are ready to choose competence over “primordial sentiments”.

The Cable reports that Shettima made this disclosure on Wednesday, July 20, during his unveiling as the running mate of Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate.

Kashim Shettima reveals his true position on the Muslim-Muslim ticket. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

The event heralds hope for the ruling party

The event was held on Wednesday, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua centre in Abuja.

Tinubu, a Muslim from the south-west, had, on July 10, announced Shettima, a Muslim from the north-east, as his running mate.

Shettima speaks on the Muslim-Muslim ticket

The Muslim-Muslim ticket had elicited criticism from some Nigerians who described it as an “injustice” to the Christian community.

However, Shettima said his becoming the APC vice-presidential candidate is based on democratic values not otherwise.

He affirmed:

“The goodwill messages that have poured in, since the announcement of my selection as running mate to the high-performing Jagaban Borgu, easily underscore the depth of hope that our people are investing in the ticket.”

